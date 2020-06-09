1  of  3
Live Now
Justice explains WV rules for visiting nursing homes Newsfeed Now: Protest photo goes viral; COVID-19 survival story Results from West Virginia’s 2020 primary election

Opposition activist in Belarus faces 3 years in prison

US & World
Posted: / Updated:

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — A Belarusian opposition activist who has rallied against the re-election of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko could face years behind bars, officials said Tuesday.

Belarus’ state Investigative Committee said that popular blogger Sergei Tikhanovski could be sentenced to three years in prison if convicted on charges of violating public order and assaulting police.

Tikhanovski has been in custody since being detained May 31 during a rally in Grodno, western Belarus. He was collecting signatures for his wife’s nomination as a presidential candidate.

The Viasna human rights center said that some 100 opposition activists have been detained across the country.

Lukashenko, who has relentlessly suppressed opposition and independent news media during more than a quarter-century in power, is seeking a sixth term in an election scheduled for Aug. 9. The 65-year-old leader appears certain to secure an easy victory despite opposition protests.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories