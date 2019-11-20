Original Gerber baby turns 93

(WTVO) — Ann Turner Cook was only 4 months old when she became famous as the original Gerber baby. She turns 93 on Wednesday.
According to the company’s website, Gerber held a contest in 1928 to find a face to represent their baby food.
Many artist submitted oil paintings, but Dorothy Hope Smith, who specialized in children’s portraits and happened to be Cook’s neighbor, submitted a charcoal sketch which was selected.
Cook’s face appeared on Gerber products beginning in 1928 and became the official trademark in 1931.
Cook became an English teacher for the majority of her life, according to WLS.
