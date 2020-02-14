HOEDSPRUIT, South Africa (AP) — Khanysia is an orphaned, albino elephant injured by a poacher’s snare in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.
She was found badly dehydrated in the park and taken to a center to rehabilitate orphaned elephants.
The center has helped the little elephant, now weighing 300 pounds, to recover. The center is helping 17 orphaned elephants.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- High water closes roads in northeast Kentucky
- Orphaned albino elephant recovers from poacher’s snare
- Governor-backed bill makes distracted driving primary offense
- Medtronic insulin pump recalled due to one death and multiple injuries
- Kentucky woman celebrates 100 birthday
- Happy birthday Chuck Yeager!
- Ohio bridge now reopen after pillar struck by barge
- Hidden History: Integration of schools in Fayette County
- MIT raises concerns about West Virginia cell phone voting app
- Cell Phone Voting, Health Care, & the Conclusion to the Presidential Impeachment Trial