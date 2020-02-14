Orphaned albino elephant recovers from poacher’s snare

In this photo taken Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, Adine Roode, founder of the Hoedspruit Elephant Rehabilitation and Development center (HERD), plays with Khanysia, a five-month-old albino elephant in Hoedspruit, South Africa. Khanysia was severely wounded by a manmade snare set by a poacher in the lower Kruger park . She was found days later severely dehydrated and brought to the Hoedspruit elephant reab center. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

HOEDSPRUIT, South Africa (AP) — Khanysia is an orphaned, albino elephant injured by a poacher’s snare in South Africa’s Kruger National Park.

She was found badly dehydrated in the park and taken to a center to rehabilitate orphaned elephants.

The center has helped the little elephant, now weighing 300 pounds, to recover. The center is helping 17 orphaned elephants.

