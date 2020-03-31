Orphaned bear cub found in forest recovering

MELBOURNE, FL (CBS) – An adorable bear cub, found in Florida’s Ocala National Forest in late February, is now recovering well in Florida’s Brevard Zoo, a video showed.

According to the zoo, the male cub had an ‘uncoordinated suck’, which may have been one of the reasons why he was abandoned by its mother.

“The cub, who is an estimated six weeks of age, is now healthy, feeding well and has opened his eyes,” the zoo said in a statement.

As the cub was orphaned at such a young age, he cannot be released back into the wild and zoo staff will be tasked with raising him for now.

