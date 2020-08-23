OSU: Large off-campus parties could lead to suspensions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University says students who attend or host parties with more than 10 people could be suspended.

In a statement, the university said:

All Ohio State students must follow the university’s health and safety requirements, on and off campus. Students who host or attend a party – or any gathering – with more than 10 people will be immediately referred to Student Conduct and will face an interim suspension. Student organizations involved in unsafe gatherings could lose their university recognition and funding Ohio State students must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing, and students must not host or attend gatherings of more than 10 people. We cannot have a successful semester if we fail to follow these simple requirements. Anyone who sees a gathering that poses a health or safety risk should call local authorities. Authorities will respond in-person and inform the occupants of the residence that they have been reported to Student Conduct and should disband. The Office of Student Life is also monitoring off-campus neighborhoods and is reporting individuals to Student Conduct. Community members can report gatherings directly to Student Conduct at studentconduct@osu.edu.

The university says it is taking the situation very seriously has already opened dozens of student conduct cases.