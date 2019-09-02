Over 30 people unaccounted for after deadly boat fire off coast of California

LOS ANGELES (CBS News/AP) — More than 30 people were unaccounted for Monday morning after a deadly boat fire off the coast of Southern California. The Ventura County Fire Department told CBS News that there were fatalities, but officials didn’t know the exact number.

The fire department said five people had been rescued and 34 people were unaccounted for.

The U.S. Coast Guard said it launched several boats to help more than 30 people “in distress.” Tweets from the Coast Guard in Los Angeles said there were reports the people were on a boat that was on fire near Santa Cruz Island.

One tweet said some crew members had been rescued, and rescuers were working to evacuate the remaining passengers. One crew member had minor injuries.

Santa Cruz Island is off the coast of Santa Barbara.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





