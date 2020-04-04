PA State Police issue first stay at home order citation to woman ‘just going for a drive’

YORK COUNTY, PA (WHTM) — A York County woman was cited and fined by state police for “going on a drive” during the Governor’s stay-at-home order. This is the first citation that state police have issued to someone failing to abide by the stay at home order.

The citation was given to a 19-year-old York County woman driving in Red Lion Borough, Pennsylvania. According to the citation – the woman was pulled over – and later told troopers she was out “just going for a drive.”

State police told ABC27 the woman was originally stopped for a vehicle code violation.
They want to make it clear they are not conducting traffic stops to enforce the stay at home order.

State police also said while COVID-19 is a public health emergency, they cannot enforce their way out of it.

According to the citation, the woman is facing a fine of over $200.

