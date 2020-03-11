Paraglider rescued after about four hours

ALABAMA (CBS) – Watch the moment the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Aviation Unit reached a paraglider caught in a tree.
According to ALEA, the man was stuck 70 feet off the ground for about four hours on March 7. Rescuers said the man was fist-bumping and hugging everybody after he was safe.
