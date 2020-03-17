Paratrooper exercise is all about preparation – and the jump

In this Jan. 26, 2020, photo, Sgt. Micah Jurekovic waits for takeoff inside a C-130 Hercules transport plane, with dozens of other 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers, to jump into Melgar, Colombia, alongside their South American counterparts during a training exercise. (AP photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

TOLEMAIDA AIR BASE, COLUMBIA (AP) — Recently, 75 paratroopers from the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division completed a weeklong training exercise with Colombian forces. The Associated Press had rare access.

The division’s based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and is known for lightning-fast deployment, including recent mobilization to the Mideast, amid tensions with Iran.

On this exercise, even seasoned soldiers said they were nervous, as with all jumps. Soldiers mapped out plans, then completed jumps from a plane and simulated securing an air base.

The Colombian and American troops can now wear each other’s jump wings. Soldiers say they’ve bonded; leaders say it’s key for regional strategy.

In this Jan. 26, 2020, photo, Sgt. Micah Jurekovic waits for takeoff inside a C-130 Hercules transport plane, with dozens of other 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers, to jump into Melgar, Colombia, alongside their South American counterparts during a training exercise. (AP photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

In this Jan. 26, 2020, photo, U.S. Army Spc. Parker Firth readies for a jump in Melgar, Colombia, as a fellow paratrooper helps secure his equipment. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

In this Jan. 26, 2020, photo, an American jumpmaster leans out of a C-130 in flight over Melgar, Colombia, to “clear the rear,” referring to the process paratroopers use to make sure all jumpers have exited their parachutes. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

In this Jan. 26, 2020, photo, a Colombian paratrooper works to secure his parachute pack before a training exercise at Tolemaida Air Base, in Colombia. The gear soldiers jump with can weigh nearly 100 pounds. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

In this Jan. 26, 2020, photo, two American paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division apply camouflage face paint before jumping into Melgar, Colombia. This will likely be the only time most of these paratroopers will jump into a foreign country. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

In this Jan. 25, 2020, photo, American and Colombian paratroopers review last minute details the night before their joint training exercise on Tolemaida Air Base, in Colombia. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

In this Jan. 24, 2020, photo, American and Colombian paratroops rehearse securing an airfield at Tolemaida Air Base in Colombia. The 82nd’s Spanish-speaking paratroopers were used to translate between the forces. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

In this Jan. 24, 2020, photo, a Colombian Lancero paratrooper kneels at the ready during training with their American counterparts, in Melgar, Colombia. The country has a highly skilled airborne division. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

In this Jan. 25, 2020, photo, U.S. Army Sgt. Juan Dominguez prepares his rucksack inside the barracks on Tolemaida Air Base, in Colombia. Dominguez doesn’t tell his mother much about what he does as a paratrooper to keep her from worrying. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

In this Jan. 25, 2020, photo, American paratroopers practice landing procedures on Tolemaida Air Base in Colombia. The repetitive falls take a toll on soldiers’ bodies. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories