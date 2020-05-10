Patriots deliver 84k meals to residents

BOSTON (CNN) – The New England Patriots organization has been feeding the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Food-4-Vets program has put together more than 1.7 million meals at Gillette Stadium.

On Saturday, the franchise used one of its trucks to deliver meals to Chelsea, Massachusetts, one of the hardest-hit cities in the state.

A long line of residents, waiting in the unseasonable cold, now knowing where they will get their next meal.

Lucia Guardado cheered for the Patriots – the truck, a charitable extension of the team — as it arrived from Foxboro to Chelsea with two weeks of food.

“Feeling in my heart, the Patriots bring me food and all for Chelsea, is welcome,” Guardado says.

Six trophies on the outside.

84,000 meals on the inside.

To help the hungry, impacted by the pandemic.

“Personally, I can tell you that I got some family members that already went through this,” Roberto Hinojosa says. “Some of them are still in the hospital. … so I’m pretty worried because I’ve got kids. I’ve got family, sisters, brothers.”

It will feed families like Roberto Hinojosa’s in one of the communities hit hardest by COVID-19.

More than 2,200 here have the virus. 124 have died.

“We went from a little warehouse on the cape to Gillette Stadium,” volunteer Steven Xiarhos says.

The delivery of 1,000 boxes of non-perishable food was made possible by the Kraft family in coordination with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.

You may recognize retired Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos, gold star dad, now volunteering his time delivering food every day.

“When I came to Chelsea on Wednesday with 100 boxes, you could see this was different,” Xiarhos says. “So we talked to the patriots and they said let’s bring 1000 and they gave us that truck.”

And the people of Chelsea are grateful at a time when they need it most.

“It’s times like this that people step up and do the right thing by helping people and providing for people,” City Councilor Leo Robinson says.

You can see by the size of these boxes each one weighs 50 pounds. That’s enough food to feed a family of two for two weeks at three meals per day.

Earlier during the pandemic, the Patriots donated the truck to help get 300,000 N95 masks to New York City.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories