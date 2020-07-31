ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) – Orange Beach Police confirm a shark bit a 14-year-old in the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon.
It happened around 1 p.m. near the Phoenix 4 condominiums. Police say the 14-year-old was old near a sand bar when it happened.
Injuries appear to be minor and non life-threatening.
Note: A previous version of this story said the person bitten was 15 years old.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Elkview woman indicted in $9.4 million fraud scheme
- What happened? WV health officials release timeline of nursing home outbreak
- PD: 14-year-old transported after shark bite in Orange Beach
- Court overturns death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber
- Kanawha Co. volunteer fire departments to receive $100k in COVID support funds
- Ohio reports more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases
- Vandalism investigation underway at Sissonville schools
- ‘Continued uncertainty’ prompts Cabell County Library Gala cancelation
- Teen ‘mastermind’ charged in high-profile Twitter hack
- Tracking the Tropics: Isaias strengthens to Category 1 hurricane