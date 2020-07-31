PD: 14-year-old transported after shark bite in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WKRG) – Orange Beach Police confirm a shark bit a 14-year-old in the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. near the Phoenix 4 condominiums. Police say the 14-year-old was old near a sand bar when it happened.

Injuries appear to be minor and non life-threatening.

Note: A previous version of this story said the person bitten was 15 years old.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories