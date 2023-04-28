NEW YORK (WPIX) – Twists on the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich are nothing new. But have you ever tried a PB&P? As in, a peanut butter and pickle sandwich?

New York Times Cooking on Friday posted a “recipe” for the sandwich, sparking a somewhat nutty conversation on social media about what is – and isn’t – OK when it comes to peanut butter sandwiches.

In the article, the author acknowledged the sandwich “does not necessarily need a recipe, given its simplicity,” but added, “it’s an unlikely pairing … and sometimes that is what a recipe is for.”

The ingredients include two slices of bread, peanut butter, bread-and-butter pickles and unsalted butter (if desired). The instructions were just as simple: spread peanut butter on both slices of bread, add a layer of pickles to one slice, and bring the two pieces together.

The reactions on the New York Times’ Facebook page, however, were more complicated.

Some folks said they’ve been eating them for years or that they grew up eating them. And some newcomers vowed to give the recipe a shot.

“I used to eat this type of sandwich when I was younger. I loved them!” one Facebook user wrote.

Others, however, were not sold on the combo.

“I love PBJ and I love pickles but y’all need to get a hold of yourselves with this craziness!” one Facebook user commented.

“I eat peanut butter with just about anything. It’s one of my favorite foods and I’ve always been generous with it. But pickles ain’t it…” another Facebook user said.