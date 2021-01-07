Pelosi, Sen. Graham to speak after Electoral College certification

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is set to give a press conference at approximately 2 p.m. Jan. 7. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) will also be speaking at the same time. Both conferences will be live-streamed above.

This morning, Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner, hours after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. The day after the Capitol was under siege, there were fresh questions — including about the president’s fitness to remain in office and the ability of the police to secure the Capitol complex from a mob.

One Republican lawmaker publicly called for invoking the 25th Amendment to force Trump out. Lawmakers worked through the night to tally the vote after the earlier incursion forced them into hiding. At a huge rally near the White House, the president had urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill to protest his election defeat.

After the vote, Trump promised an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20.