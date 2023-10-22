PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania man who worked in a pharmaceutical distribution center in New Castle, PA, is accused of swapping out oxycodone pills with aspirin.

Shane Jon-Paul White 41, is charged with violating federal consumer product tampering laws.

According to the indictment, White was working at the McKesson Corporation’s New Castle Distribution Center when he removed oxycodone hydrochloride tablets from bottles of Mallinckrodt-brand oxycodone and replaced them with aspirin, Tylenol or Refenesen tablets.

The botched bottles were then sent out to pharmacies, the indictment said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.