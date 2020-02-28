Pennsylvania woman in Cookie Monster costume overdoses after dropping child at babysitter, police say

WEST NEWTON, PA (WJW) — A Pittsburgh-area woman is facing child endangerment charges after police say she overdosed just after dropping her child at the babysitter.
The West Newton police chief told KDKA-TV that Rachel Martin, 38, was wearing a Cookie Monster costume when she was found in her car. Investigators aren’t sure why she was wearing the costume.
Police said the babysitter contacted them because she was concerned that Martin appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to KDKA.
Martin’s 9-year-old, who has autism, was dropped off wearing jeans, a t-shirt and no shoes or socks. Police said it was 43 degrees outside.
Officers reportedly found Martin in an alley behind the babysitter’s house in her vehicle, slumped over the steering wheel.
Martin was given Narcan and taken to a local hospital. The child was turned over to her grandmother.
Martin was released on $10,000 bond.
