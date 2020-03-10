Pensacola Police HQ temporarily locked down after 3 officers possibly exposed to fentanyl

US & World

by: Brianna Hollis

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE (3:18 p.m.): Pensacola Public Information Officer Mike Wood said three officers were working in an evidence room when one officer became lightheaded. He said the officers may have been exposed to fentanyl.

All three officers were taken to the hospital, and the lobby of Pensacola Police Headquarters has been reopened. Wood said he believes all three officers are going to be OK.

Original story

Pensacola Police Headquarters is currently on lockdown.

The department’s public information officer says this is “due to a possible fentanyl exposure.”

Three officers have potentially been exposed.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events