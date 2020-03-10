Pensacola Police HQ temporarily locked down after 3 officers possibly exposed to fentanyl

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE (3:18 p.m.): Pensacola Public Information Officer Mike Wood said three officers were working in an evidence room when one officer became lightheaded. He said the officers may have been exposed to fentanyl.
All three officers were taken to the hospital, and the lobby of Pensacola Police Headquarters has been reopened. Wood said he believes all three officers are going to be OK.
Original story
Pensacola Police Headquarters is currently on lockdown.
The department’s public information officer says this is “due to a possible fentanyl exposure.”
Three officers have potentially been exposed.
