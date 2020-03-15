People most vulnerable to the coronavirus share stories using hashtag #HighRiskCovid19

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — People most vulnerable to COVID-19 are turning to social media to share their stories and spread awareness.

The hashtag #HighRiskCovid19 has been trending throughout the weekend with the most popular posts being from people sharing their health struggles and how COVID-19 could impact their lives. Many of the posts are from young people with rare health conditions.

This is my brother-in-law, Josh. One of the side effects of the chemotherapy that saved his life included scarring of the lungs. I encourage you to think of him, those in your own families and others who are tweeting #HighRiskCovid19 when you say, “This virus doesn’t affect me.” pic.twitter.com/trYzpcGFic — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 15, 2020

I’m a Police Officer. I look fine and day to day have little issues but I suffer from #crohnsdisease. I take immunosuppressive meds to stop my own body fighting itself. I’ll keep doing my job as long as I can but I need people to #WashYourHands and be careful #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/aqN7NELe0q — Barry (@Trojandelta) March 15, 2020

#HighRiskCovid19 my 88 mother in a nursing home. I’m locked out, she’s locked in. Let me see her again please. #StayAtHome please! pic.twitter.com/zBZX6yRXzu — Susan (@Sclarke158) March 15, 2020

I have Grave's disease, fibro, cfs, and asthma. Just because YOU are healthy does not mean the rest of us are. Think about more than yourself. I am a single mom. I'd like to see my son graduate college. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/nQyjuyMZI3 — 🦄Courtney Lynn🐧 (@CourtneyLyn4128) March 15, 2020

Other users on social media are spreading a similar message using the hashtag #StayTheFHome. While many of the posts are from those with underlying health conditions, other popular posts show large gatherings and encourage others to make responsible decisions.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories