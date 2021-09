KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A police pursuit that started in St. Albans has ended with a crash in Charleston, according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

The call was first reported around 3:06 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans. Dispatchers say the chase continued to Charleston where the vehicle crashed near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 20th Street on the West Side.