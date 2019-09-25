ORLANDO, Fla. (WNCN) — A heartwarming photo of a young kid saying a prayer over a Florida deputy is making its rounds across the nation.
The wife of the deputy, Justine Tucker, said in a Facebook post that a young man named Juan came to their table at Zaxby’s. It was then that Juan asked for Deputy Cameron Tucker’s hand in prayer for his safety and protection.
Tucker is a deputy with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Justine added in the post that “after crying my eyes out, we got have an amazing conversation with this gentleman.”
The post has since been liked by more than 40,000 people and shared more than 19,000 times.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Post-flood restaurant opens its door for second location
- DNA test leads to underage sex assault charges against West Virginia man
- Photo of young man praying over deputy goes viral
- Ohio reports first human death from West Nile Virus of 2019
- Mattel launches gender-inclusive doll line
- 651 kids in West Virginia have run away from foster care since 2018
- Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
- West Virginia man sentenced to 40 years for fatal shooting over $2
- Delta defiant about not letting pit bulls on board planes
- Ohio lawmaker introduces bill banning flavored vape products