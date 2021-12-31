PHOTOS: Betty White through the years

(NEXSTAR) – Betty White, the beloved actress and comedian, has passed away at the age of 99.
From her roles in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “The Golden Girls” to “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Proposal,” White has captured the hearts of many around the world.
Below are photos of White through the ages.
The actress was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on Jan. 17, 1922, as Betty Marion White. But before she turned 2, amid the Great Depression, her family moved to the Los Angeles area, where her show business career kicked off at age 8 with a role on the radio program “Empire Builders.”
White’s first dream was to become a forest ranger, but at the time women weren’t allowed to hold that job. (The U.S. Forest Service named her an honorary forest ranger at age 88.)
So she decided to become a writer instead and penned herself into a lead role in a play at Horace Mann Elementary School in Beverly Hills. Her first television appearance came three months after she graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1939, White said in a 1994 interview for the Archive of American Television.
White was married three times, but said her third husband, Allen Ludden, was the love of her life. The pair was married from 1963 until Ludden’s death in 1981.
White died less than 3 weeks from her 100th birthday.
NewsNation affiliate KTLA and The Associated Press contributed to this report.