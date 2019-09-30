SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (AP) — A man in Florida says his family’s 8-month-old pit bull Zeus died of snake bites as it was trying to protect his sons.
Gary Richardson told WOFL-TV the boys were outside the family’s home in Sumter County, Florida, on Monday, cleaning Zeus’ water dish when the venomous coral snake slithered toward them. Richardson says the children didn’t see the snake but the dog did and attacked it.
Richardson says the snake bit Zeus four times. The dog was rushed to a veterinarian but he died a day after the attack.
Information from: WOFL-TV, http://www.wofl.com/
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- ‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash arrested for domestic battery
- California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
- HealthNet named 2019 Program of the Year
- Pit bull dies protecting kids from venomous snake
- 94-year-old Ohio man celebrates birthday by going skydiving
- Popular heartburn drug Zantac pulled off market
- Federal grant awarded to combat lead poisoning
- Police: Bullies who beat 8-year-old boy unconscious won’t face charges
- Kentucky health officials urge flu vaccinations
- Three Gallia County Jail escapees caught in North Carolina