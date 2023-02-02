PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN)- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton has died at 68-years-old.

The team announced Thornton’s death on Wednesday Feb. 1, 2023. During his career, Thornton won two Super Bowl titles with the Steelers.

Thornton was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 1977 NFL Draft. He was a member of the 1979 and 1980 Super Bowl champion teams.

Thornton played his entire six-year career with the Steelers. He finished with 1,512 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 515 receiving yards, and six receiving touchdowns.

Thornton was named to Northwestern State’s N-Club Hall of Fame in 1986, meaning that he was one of the top athletes of their football program.