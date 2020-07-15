Pizza shop owner throws pizza at attempted robber

GREENWOOD, DE (AP) — A pizza shop owner used his available resources to fend off an alleged robbery attempt by a man with a machete.

Deleware State Police say he threw a pizza at the suspect. The incident happened Friday, July 10, 2020, as the owner of Stargate Pizza in Greenwood, Deleware was closing down his shop for the night, according to police.

He told troopers that a man with a machete approached him demanding money. He said he didn’t have any and then threw the pizza, police said.

Police say the suspect then fled, and the store owner was unhurt. Officers didn’t say what happened to the pizza.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories