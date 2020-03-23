JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Planet Fitness has taken the initiative to save its members some money while gym attendance nationwide has halted.
Planet Fitness announced on its Facebook page Friday that all memberships had been temporarily frozen and members would not be charged during the closures.
For those who were just billed prior to the closures, adjustments will be made on the next billing cycle.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Teacher begins drive-by visits to check in on her students
- OH Division of EMS launches online licensing system for medical transportation services
- Planet Fitness freezes memberships during virus closures, will not charge members
- Restaurant workers help community, community helps restaurant workers
- Churches offer “virtual” services during COVID-19 closures
- WV Supreme Court declares Judicial Emergency to reduce in-person proceedings
- County and city officials ask for mandatory state-wide stay-in-place for West Virginia
- Kanawha County Schools to stop bagged meal service for its students
- Cherry blossoms in Washington, DC
- Mercer County family throws virtual ‘Sweet 16’ party