Polar bear cub takes first steps outside

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (CBS) – INTERNATIONAL POLAR BEAR DAY: A polar bear cub took its first steps outside its cave at the Copenhagen Zoo on Thursday.

Mom had to give the little cub a nudge. The polar bear was born in December and doesn’t have a name yet.

