Polar bear cub takes first steps outside

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK (CBS) – INTERNATIONAL POLAR BEAR DAY: A polar bear cub took its first steps outside its cave at the Copenhagen Zoo on Thursday.
Mom had to give the little cub a nudge. The polar bear was born in December and doesn’t have a name yet.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Saint Albans woman
- WVU men’s soccer’s 2020 spring schedule revealed
- Nicholas County man arrested on arson charges
- Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
- Bill to assist struggling rural hospitals clears KY House
- WV moving to up fines after girl’s fall into grease pit
- Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship arraigned
- Preparing for a coronavirus pandemic: What to buy, places to avoid, and more questions answered
- City of Dunbar and surrounding areas will receive upgraded sewer system
- Americans avoiding Corona beer amid coronavirus outbreak: survey