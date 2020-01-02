Police ask for help in search for woman chased, attacked, dragged on video

US & World
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (CNN Newsource) – A scary situation was captured on a home surveillance video in Las Vegas. The video shows a woman running from a vehicle up to a house. She bangs on the door and screams for help, then a man gets out of the car and starts to hit and kick her before dragging her back into the vehicle.

The victim is described as a white female between 20 and 30 years old with dark hair. She was wearing ripped blue jeans. The suspect is described as a black male between 20 and 30 years old with short black hair and a white shirt.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the matter to contact Las Vegas authorities at 702-828-3111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events