Raymond Spencer

(NewsNation) ⁠— Police in Washington DC are seeking 23-year-old Raymond Spencer of Fairfax, Virginia as a person of interest in connection to a shooting that left three people injured in DC on Friday.

Police said videos posted to social media made Spencer a person of interest.

“We want to have a conversation with him, we want to figure out what’s going on, if he is involved in this in any way shape or form, we do not know if he is in the area, we are working to determine whether he is or is not at this time,” MPD Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

No motive has yet been identified for the shooting, police said, nor do they know where the shooting came from or where it was targeted.

The Metropolitan Police Department of DC is searching for anyone who might have been involved in a shooting that injured three people Friday in the Van Ness area, where witnesses reported hearing a slew of gunshots.

As of 7:50 local time, police were still asking people in the area to stay inside as they conduct searches and investigate the shooting.

“There have been at least 3 victims located of two adult males and one juvenile female. Please continue to avoid the area and shelter in place,” the police department tweeted.

Police have said the victims are stable, although two are believed to be in critical condition.

Officials were aware of but could not verify the legitimacy of a video that has been circulated on social media and claiming to be from the shooter’s point of view.

“This is a very early point in our investigation. We’re still trying to figure out the motive or what specifically took place here,” MPD Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman said at a news conference.

Officers initially were called to an area near the University of the District of Columbia, but the Metro Police Department later tweeted that the incident happened about half a mile away.

“Police are in the area conducting active sweeps. Residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness area should shelter in place,” the department tweeted.

There was a heavy presence of ambulances, police and fire vehicles near Connecticut Avenue Northwest, where a portion of the road has been blocked off. In a tweet posted at 3:47 p.m. local time, police said to avoid the area and encouraged those nearby to shelter in place.

“Uniformed officers are providing mutual aid to MPD with scene and search support. No impact to Secret Service protectees,” Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.

Witnesses told NewsNation they heard several gunshots in the area, which is near a school. That school remained on lockdown Friday afternoon, according to the police department.

No additional information was immediately available. Police have asked anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text at 50411.

This is a developing report. Refresh for updates.