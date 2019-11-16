SEATTLE (KCPQ) – A Seattle police captain is accused of sexual exploitation after he was arrested in an undercover operation by his own department.
“Seattle Police arrested a 53-year-old SPD employee last night in an undercover Vice operation in North Seattle,” said a Seattle Police Department spokesperson. “The employee was booked into King County Jail with a request for misdemeanor charges, and the information was forwarded to the Office of Police Accountability.”
Randal Woolery, 53, was booked into the King County Jail shortly after midnight Thursday and was released less than half an hour later, according to the jail roster.
Sources told KIRO that Woolery offered the undercover officer, who was posing as a prostitute, $40.
A police department spokesperson said the suspect is a 31-year veteran of SPD and was assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau.
The suspect was placed on administrative leave.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio police seize enough carfentanil to kill up to 1.2 million people
- Police captain arrested in own department’s prostitution sting
- Father held without bail after 5-year-old son allegedly brought ‘Spiderman’ heroin to school
- WVU Medicine hopes deep brain stimulation will help fight opioid addiction
- Alleged gunman, 4 others charged in football game shooting
- One dead in Greenup County fire
- Oldaker wins Chesapeake mayoral race
- Friday Night Sports Zone – 11/15/19
- Secure WV conference opens up conversation on Russian election meddling
- Huntington Children’s center helping kids exposed to substance use