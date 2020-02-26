Police: ‘Critical incident’ at Molson Coors in Wisconsin

Milwaukee police are responding to what they are calling a “critical incident” on the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus amid reports of a possible shooting.;

UPDATE, FEB. 26, 5:17 p.m.: WITI in Milwaukee ‘s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming to FOX6 the shooter was an employee at the headquarters, there are at least six victims including the shooter and employees are on lockdown.

THE LATEST:

-Multiple sources tell Fox 6 the shooter was an employee at Miller.

-At least 6 victims including the shooter.

-Employees still on lockdown. @fox6now — Ben Handelman (@BenHandelman) February 26, 2020

UPDATE, FEB. 26, 5:11 p.m.: The FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were among the agencies responding.

UPDATE, FEB. 26, 5:06 p.m.: Multiple local media citing unidentified sources reported fatalities at the scene, including the shooter. The Associated Press was not able to immediately confirm the reports.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances. Live video showed an officer in body armor getting an assault rifle out of a car.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also arrived on the scene.

The incident occurred at a sprawling complex that includes a mix of corporate offices and brewing facilities. At least 600 people work at the complex.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

Molson Coors spokesman Martin Maloney said there was an “active situation” but didn’t have any further details. There was a heavy police presence in the area, along with fire trucks and ambulances.

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

James Boyles told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was an active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

This image provided by WISN-TV, police respond to a possible shooting at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. WISN-TV reported Wednesday that a Molson Coors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings. (WISN-TV via AP)

