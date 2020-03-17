Police department asking for all criminal activities to be halted amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Puyallup Police Department in Puyallup, Washington is asking all criminals to but a halt to criminal activity as the coronavirus pandemic is underway.
The department posted the tongue-in-cheek to message to its Facebook page
Due to local cases of #COVID-19, PPD is asking all criminal activities and nefarious behavior to cease. We appreciate your anticipated cooperation in halting crime & thank all the criminals in advance. We will certainly let you know when you can resume your normal criminal behavior.
The department followed the post up with until then wash your hands and behave yourself.
