Police: Drunk driver crashes into liquor store

BROOKSTON, IN (CBS) – A Valparaiso man is in the White County jail tonight after driving through a local liquor store in Brookston.

23-year-old Michael Stowers was arrested earlier this morning.

According to Indiana State Police Stowers was heading south on State Road 43 when he drove through Brookston Spirits liquor store.

Police say Stowers was crawling out of the vehicle when they arrived at the location.

It is believed he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

However, he refused medical treatment on scene and refused a sobriety test.

News 18’s Marvin Bills spoke with the family of the business and has their reaction.

“You don’t expect a phone call at 7:30 that your business has been driven through,” Todd Spille said.

According to Indiana State Police, they received a call early Sunday morning that a truck was erratically driving from Chalmers. Police tried intercepting the vehicle but …

“Before they could do that, he had ran through the liquor store, through the center of it,” Spille said.

Todd Spille is the son of the owner. His family owns four other liquor stores throughout the area. He says the building is a total loss.

“They went clear through the building,” he said. “Both sides of the building. Pushed a large cooler out, pushed over a large ice machine that was on the outside of the building.”

Spille says it’s an unfortunate incident. They’ve only been at this location four years.

“Every day that we’re closed it’s a day that we’ve lost sales, obviously,” he said. “So it’s definitely going to have an impact on our revenue.”

It’s not just unfortunate for the business, but the employees as well.

“Disappointing,” he said. “You know, we have employees that are going to be out of a job until this issue is resolved.

All they can do now is move forward any way they can.

“Needless to say it’s a little shock,” he said. “But like anything else, you work through it and continue on.”

Stowers is facing a preliminary charge of Operating While Intoxicated Refusal.

Results from the blood draw are pending.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories