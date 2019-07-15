Police: Flushing drugs could create ‘meth gators’

LORETTO, Tenn. (WCMH) — Police arrested a Tennessee man Saturday as he allegedly tried to flush several grams of methamphetamine down the toilet, something they jokingly said could create ‘meth gators’ down river in Alabama.

Police in Loretto, Tennessee served a search warrant early Saturday morning. They said they found suspected drug dealer Andy Perry in the bathroom attempting to flush several grams of meth along with several items of paraphernalia.

He was unsuccessful in his attempt to flush the drugs.

Police said they found 12 grams of meth and 24 fluid ounces of liquid meth in the home.

Perry was arrested and charged with possession of Schedule II meth for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

In a Facebook post, police addressed the issue of flushing drugs down the toilet.