Police help 4-year-old with stolen toy

ARIZONA (CBS NEWSPATH) – Police officers in Arizona went the extra mile to help a 4-year-old who lost a priceless toy.

At first, they tried to track down the boy’s ride-on tractor that was stolen.

When they couldn’t find it, they did the next best thing.

Laura Podesta has this heartwarming story.

Gerald Philbrook hugs sharp turns like a pro – this is not his first battery-powered, ride-on tractor.

The 4-year-old had a similar toy he put together with his dad from the parts of other tractors.

But earlier this month it was stolen from the back of his dad’s truck.

“Heart just sank…Just like why would someone do that? I would have been happier if they had taken my truck,” remarked Gerald’s dad, Peter Philbrook.

His dad posted this plea on Facebook: “I will sell whatever I can to come up with a reward if this is returned.”

Police in Tempe, Arizona saw it and a search began. But when they couldn’t find the tractor…

“Hey gerald.. Hey. We heard about your gator tractor. Thank you. So we decided to go get you one… You want to see it? Yeah! Come down dude. Woah that looks cooler than my actual ever did,” said a Facebook post from the police department.

The new toy tractor was courtesy of Walmart and the Tempe Police Officer Association.

“I get emotional, I’m an emotional guy…It just filled me with a lot of joy,” said Sgt. Andrew Brooks with the Tempe Police.

Gerald is feeling the joy too.

“It’s actually cooler than my other one. Why is it cooler? Because it has more stuff,” says Gerald.

From a custom license plate to some breaks that have already been put to the test.

Gerald’s dad says the first upgrade will be a helmet for the preschooler who definitely has a need for speed.

Laura Podesta, CBS news.