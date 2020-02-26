SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WXIN) – When firefighters had to rush out of an Indiana Kroger in response to an emergency, a thief took their cart and money to purchase groceries, according to the Speedway Police Department.
Police are hoping to catch the person responsible.
On January 23, SPD says firefighters with the Speedway Fire Department were at Kroger to buy groceries for the firehouse.
When they returned from their run, someone had taken their cart and money.
Speedway police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Court: not paying child support can block adoption protest
- South Carolina deputy killed while serving eviction order
- 19-year-old arrested, accused of trying to blow up vehicle at Pentagon
- Police: Kroger thief takes firefighters’ cart, money after they rush to emergency
- Weston pulls together to help take city to next step in town makeover competition
- Oak Hill, West Virginia man arrested for possessing over 200 grams of illegal drugs
- Beckley PD searching for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run
- Five teens charged with capital murder in Mississippi
- Puppy develops unique bond with blind and deaf sister
- West Virginia Senate passes bill to make Daylight Saving Time the official time of the state; moves to House for consideration