Police: Man urinated on products at Starbucks

FILE – This March 14, 2017 file photo shows the Starbucks logo on a shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks and environmental charity Hubbub announced Monday, June 10, 2019 are launching a trial program to lend passengers at Britain’s Gatwick Airport reusable cups while waiting for their flights in hopes of cutting down on waste. The one-month pilot program will give passengers at Britain’s second-largest airport the option of borrowing the cup _ rather than using a paper one _ and disposing of it before getting on their flights at “Cup Check-In’’ points. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say urinated on products at a Starbucks coffeehouse in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Manheim Township police released a surveillance photo of their suspect on Monday. They said he walked behind the counter of the employee section Saturday evening then urinated into a sink and onto several pieces of merchandise.

The unknown man then fled the Starbucks, inside the Target at 1589 Fruitville Pike in Lancaster.

Anyone who can identify him should call the police department at 717-569-6401.