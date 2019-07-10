Police: Mom arrested after children spotted riding on SUV rooftop inside inflatable pool

DIXON, Ill. (WJHL)- Police in Illinois have arrested a woman after a concerned citizen called about children riding on the roof of an SUV.

Dixon Police issued a news release on their Facebook page saying not only were those children spotted riding on the roof of that SUV, but they were also inside an inflatable pool.

Officers were able to track down the Audi SUV where they did find two children on the rood inside of that pool.

In that news release, police said, “During the course of the investigation it was learned that Yeager drove into town to inflate the pool at a friends’ house and had her two juvenile daughters ride inside of the empty pool to hold it down on their drive home. “

The driver of that SUV, a mother, 49-year-old Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, was arrested on two counts of Endangering the Health or Life of a Child and two counts of Reckless Conduct.

According to police, Yeager was also cited for failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16.