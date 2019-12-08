Police officer shot and killed in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — One officer and one suspect are dead in a shooting that happened near the Fayetteville Square in Fayetteville, Arkansas Saturday night, December 7.

Officers say gunshots were heard behind the Fayetteville Police Department around 9:42 p.m. Officers inside the police department immediately responded as heard additional gunshots. They say they located an armed suspect directly behind the police department

The suspect was identified as London T. Phillips, 35, of Fayetteville. Officers say they had a confrontation with Phillips, resulting in the officers firing their weapons him. Directly following the shooting officers located Officer Stephen Carr shot inside his patrol vehicle, while parked at the police department.

Officers immediately rendered aid to both Officer Carr and Phillips. Fayetteville Fire Department and Central EMS arrived on the scene soon after the incident, but both Officer Carr and Phillips died at the scene.

Police say the evidence shows that Officer Carr was ambushed and executed while sitting in his patrol vehicle. The preliminary investigation also shows that two officers, whose names will not be released at this time fired at the suspect. These officers have been placed on paid administrative leave in compliance with city and police department policy until the Chief of Police is able to review the findings of the investigation.

The Fayetteville Police Department says it has requested that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI conduct an independent investigation into the case.

The Fayetteville Police Department posted about Officer Carr on their Facebook page saying, “Officer Stephen Carr was hired at the Fayetteville Police Department in April of 2017. Officer Carr was assigned as a patrol officer, currently working in the Dickson Street entertainment district. He served our community with dedication and professionalism for the past 2 ½ years, he is a HERO. We would like to thank our community for their outpouring of support, along with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their quick response and assistance. Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Carr’s family during this tragic time.”

