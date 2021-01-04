Police: Raiders Josh Jacobs arrested on DUI charge

US & World

by: Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) takes the field against the Denver Broncos before an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan.. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was arrested early Monday morning on a DUI charge, according to police.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the Airport Connector and East Sunset Road around 4:45 a.m.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Joshua Jacobs, was impaired, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital due to minor injuries.

After being treated, he was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where he was booked for DUI. 

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter