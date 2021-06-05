Police release more details on the drowning deaths of two young children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have released the names of the children who died Friday night in what they’re classifying as a drowning.

The children are identified as 2-year old Prince Deer and 4-year old Victoria Deer.

The siblings were reportedly playing near a swimming pool on the 1900 block of Walnut Hill Park when first responders were called out at 8:29 p.m. for a drowning.

Police arrived around 8:40, according to Lt. Dan Hargus with Columbus Police.

Medics transported Prince to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. Victoria was transported to Mount Carmel East where she was pronounced dead at 9:24 p.m.

Police say the children’s mother was home at the time. They describe the pool as inground, and covered with grass and algae.