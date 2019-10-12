Police: Wedding-goers ‘gang-tackled’ shooter at New Hampshire church

PELHAM, New Hampshire (CNN, AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says a man has been charged in a shooting that took place during a wedding ceremony at a New Hampshire church Saturday, October 12, 2019, that injured three people.

Dale Holloway, 37, has been charged with purposely and knowingly causing bodily injury by means of a deadly weapon for shooting 75-year-old Stanley Choate in the chest. A second person, Claire McMullen, 60, was shot in the arm. A third person, Mark Castiglione, 60, was struck in the head by an object. Choate, the presiding bishop at the wedding, is in serious condition at Tufts Medical Center in Boston while McMullen is in good condition at a local hospital. Castiglione was treated at a local hospital and released.

It happened at the New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham, which is close to the state’s border with Massachusetts. Guests at the wedding were able to subdue the shooter until authorities arrived and took him into custody.

Police have not confirmed a motive in the shooting, but they do not believe it was random. They recovered a handgun at the scene.

Holloway is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court. It was unclear if he is represented by an attorney.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories