Pope Francis: Don’t be afraid to help others

VATICAN CITY (CNN) – Pope Francis is telling young Catholics to not be afraid to put their lives on the lines for others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The pope held a Palm Sunday mass in a deserted church, surrounded only by a small handful of priests and nuns. All who kept a safe distance from each other.

During the service, the pope said the real heroes in this crisis are not the rich and famous, but those who are giving themselves in order to help others.

“Feel called yourselves to put your lives on the line,” he added.

Palm Sunday Mass marks the beginning of Holy Week for Christians, which culminates on Easter, next Sunday, April 12.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories