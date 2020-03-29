Pope Francis prays in empty St. Peter’s Square

VATICAN CITY (CBS) – In an empty St. Peter’s Square Friday, Pope Francis offered his “Urbi et Orbi” blessing, which is normally reserved for Christmas and Easter.
During the service, the pope said “we find ourselves afraid and lost,” and compared the coronavirus pandemic to an “unexpected, turbulent storm.”
