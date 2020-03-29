Pope Francis prays in empty St. Peter’s Square

VATICAN CITY (CBS) – In an empty St. Peter’s Square Friday, Pope Francis offered his “Urbi et Orbi” blessing, which is normally reserved for Christmas and Easter.

During the service, the pope said “we find ourselves afraid and lost,” and compared the coronavirus pandemic to an “unexpected, turbulent storm.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories