Poppies bloom in California

JACKSON, CALIFORNIA (CBS) – IN BLOOM: Every year, wildflowers cover California hillsides in bright colors. This year’s poppies are on display in Jackson.
With the coronavirus-related social distancing restrictions in place, there aren’t the big crowds that normally enjoy this view in person.
