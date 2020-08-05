Porn plays over Florida bond hearing for teen accused in celebrity Twitter hack

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — A Florida judge suspended a virtual bond hearing for a teen accused of being a Twitter hacker after it was interrupted by loud music and pornographic images.

Attorneys for Graham Clark, 17, had filed a motion to lower his $750,000 bond.

While making the motion, his attorney was interrupted by a number of “Zoombombers” posing as CNN and BBC staff who played loud music. Attendees also saw pornographic images.

Zoombombing is when an uninvited person joins a Zoom meeting.

The meeting resumed about 10 minutes later, then it was interrupted again by loud music.

Clark is facing 30 charges of electronic and computer fraud for the July 15 intrusion into data of multiple prominent Twitter users, including Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian.

Prosecutors say Clark hacked multiple celebrity and company Twitter accounts, which he used to get people around the world to send him money in cryptocurrency. He is accusing of routing the money to himself, making more than $100,000 within a matter of hours.

On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to charges related to the scheme.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories