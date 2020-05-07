Pregnant woman dies after being hit by Indiana officer’s car

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — A pregnant woman died after being hit by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer’s car Wednesday night.

IMPD says officer Jonathon Henderson, a 22-year IMPD veteran, was reporting to work for his shift at the time of the crash, which happened at 9:44 p.m. He was approaching I-465 in the right lane when he hit a pedestrian.

Henderson rendered first aid at the scene until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and transported the pregnant woman in critical condition to a nearby hospital, where she and her unborn child later died, the IMPD said.

On Thursday, a coroner identified the woman as 23-year-old Ashlynn Lisby. Police said that at the time of the incident, she was wearing dark clothing in an area without a street light.

An investigation is underway, and Henderson submitted to a blood draw. Preliminary findings don’t lead investigators to believe Henderson was impaired at the time of the crash.

