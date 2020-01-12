Pregnant woman files discrimination lawsuit against company

ALABAMA – Are proposed new protections for working women overdue? They are indeed – or so say women who’ve lost jobs after becoming pregnant.

Michelle Durham was a paramedic for a national ambulance service in Alabama. She was 22, and her dream of a career in medicine was about to take off; or so she thought.

Durham got pregnant. She was told she wasn’t allowed to lift more than 50 pounds – a normal weight restriction for women when you’re pregnant.

She saw this as a temporary hurdle. She assumed she would be able to transfer to one of the several open desk jobs for a few months. But, her employer Rural Metro told her those jobs were reserved for people injured on the job.

Durham’s only option? 12 weeks of unpaid medical leave, that would run out before she even had her baby.

Durham eventually sued Ambulance Service Rural/Metro and a judge ruled in favor of the company, saying the state law does not require an employer to provide special accommodations to its pregnant employees.