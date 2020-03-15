President Trump declares Sunday as ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fl. (CNN Newsource) — President Trump says he is declaring Sunday, March 15 as a National Day of Prayer.

In a tweet the President said:

It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer. We are a Country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

The annual National Day of Prayer is scheduled for May 7. Trump’s announcement came after he declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

