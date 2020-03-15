Coronavirus Updates

President Trump declares Sunday as ‘National Day of Prayer’ amid coronavirus concerns

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and CNN Newsource

Posted:

TAMPA, Fl. (CNN Newsource) — President Trump says he is declaring Sunday, March 15 as a National Day of Prayer.

In a tweet the President said:

The annual National Day of Prayer is scheduled for May 7.  Trump’s announcement came after he declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic.

