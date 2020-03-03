President Trump donates quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump donated his quarterly salary to help “confront, contain, and combat the coronavirus.”

Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check written out by Trump to the Health and Human Services for $100,000.

