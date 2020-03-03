WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump donated his quarterly salary to help “confront, contain, and combat the coronavirus.”
Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check written out by Trump to the Health and Human Services for $100,000.
> TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS (opens in a new tab)”>>> TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- DOJ charges ‘unprecedented number’ of elder fraud offenders
- Pennsylvania police officer surprises kids with Lego sets
- Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago owner files for bankruptcy
- Experimental research could regrow spinal cord neurons after injury
- Ohio Senate panel OKs bill banning telemedicine abortions
- President Trump donates quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus
- Kindergartener making and collecting cards for Molson Coors employees after tragic shooting
- North Carolina resident tests positive for coronavirus, governor says
- Bill advances to shift KY driver’s licensing operations
- PHOTOS: Who’s still vying for the Democratic presidential nomination