President Trump jokes he’ll ‘take a look’ at giving pardon to Joe Exotic

WASHINGTON, DC (WTVO) — During Wednesday’s press briefing, Donald Trump was asked about a possible pardon to the cult icon of Netflix’s Tiger King, who is serving a 22-year sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot.
The question came after Donald Trump Jr. joked that he would tell his dad to consider issuing a pardon while on Sirius XM. The president correctly guessed which son had prompted the question, joking “it must have been Don.”
President Trump claimed he knew nothing about Joe Exotic and joked back to the reporter, asking if he was taking a side in the case. Although, he finished his answer saying he’d “take a look at it.”
