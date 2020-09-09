President Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WJW) – A member of the Norwegian Parliament has nominated President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde submitted the nomination, according to FOX News.

Tybring-Gjedde said the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in his letter to the nomination committee.

“This agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote.

Tybring-Gjedde has previously nominated President Trump for his meetings with North Korea.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.